All 12 Gran Turismo Games Ranked From Worst to Best

Chances are the placement of Gran Turismo 5 in the almost-worst position on this list will either compel you to hate close this browser tab or raise a fist in emphatic agreement. All I can do is offer my rationale, which is that GT5 is a bloated, absurd mess that momentarily obliterated the reputation of quality the franchise was known for.

It’s such a mess that I barely know where to start. There’s the almost 1,100-plus cars, roughly 850 of which are carried over PS2-era “standard” car models from Gran Turismo 4 that looked absolutely tragic on HD displays at the time. The horrendous loading times and performance issues, particularly if you tried to run the game at max resolution on a 1080p TV. Awful, half-baked events, like the procedurally-generated Gran Turismo Rally that created stages so devoid of scenery, detail or any remarkable features whatsoever, most Nintendo 64 racing games seemed more lush. The campaign that stymied progression with unnecessary level requirements to buy cars; the soundtrack that was sometimes silly, other times pornographic, but never, ever good. And the fact that all of this came at the end of a long five-plus year wait, during which the hype for the game ballooned to unattainable proportions. I’m not saying GT5 could’ve ever been the game the fanbase wanted it to be, but it certainly could’ve been better than it turned out.