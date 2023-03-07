The 10 Most Influential Racing Games of All Time

Indianapolis 500: The Simulation (1989)



Credit: Major Thriftwood via YouTube

Technically speaking every game leading up to this point was integral to the development of sim racing, because developers were quite literally defining how cars should behave in a digital space from scratch. Realism was always the objective. But Indianapolis 500: The Simulation, from Papyrus Design Group, marked an inflection point.

This was one track and one event — the Greatest Spectacle in Motorsport — recreated with stunning attention to detail. From the full 33-car grid and order of the 1989 running, to the ability to tweak settings like suspension, aero, and fuel load, even to replicating flag rules, Papyrus’ debut title basically drew a line in the sand for the genre and its fans that, for better or worse, still persists today. You’d better know the development team today as the minds behind iRacing.