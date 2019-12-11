A truck loaded with ten mid-engine Corvettes sits at a stoplight just outside of General Motors’ Milford Proving Ground in southeast Michigan. I wonder what will become of these machines. Will they get hooned around a test track by engineers? Will they be run through a rigorous dyno test regimen? Or will they somehow escape the torture usually associated with proving grounds, and live more leisurely lives? I wish I knew.
A truck loaded with ten mid-engine Corvettes sits at a stoplight just outside of General Motors’ Milford Proving Ground in southeast Michigan. I wonder what will become of these machines. Will they get hooned around a test track by engineers? Will they be run through a rigorous dyno test regimen? Or will they somehow escape the torture usually associated with proving grounds, and live more leisurely lives? I wish I knew.
Share This Story
About the author
David Tracy
Writer, Jalopnik. 1979 Jeep Cherokee Golden Eagle, 1985 Jeep J10, 1948 Willys CJ-2A, 1995 Jeep Cherokee, 1992 Jeep Cherokee auto, 1991 Jeep Cherokee 5spd, 1976 Jeep DJ-5D, totaled 2003 Kia Rio