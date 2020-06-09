A Scout Needs Rescuing On This Week's Talking Trucks And Getting Stuck

In an effort to alleviate boredom, interact with you, and cultivate a recurring excuse to play video games at work, my Twitch show “Talking Trucks & Getting Stuck” is back (Tuesdays 4:00 p.m. pacific/7:00 p.m. eastern). If you don’t want to slog through a whole hour of wheeling with me, peep the highlight reel!

I’m still fine-tuning the programming here, but the basic scoop is this: I try to stream some wheeling on SnowRunner for about an hour or so once a week at the above-mentioned time. Then Jalopnik’s video producers cut the “good parts” into a fun highlight reel.

Advertisement

The clip above features the harrowing journey of a heavily-upgraded virtual International Scout 800 on a quest to find high ground and get a good sense of its virtual surroundings. When that goes sideways, a bigger truck was dispatched to try and rescue it.

Meanwhile, if you’re seeing this post when it’s fresh, you can come hang and drive with me live on Twitch right here:

My mission today (June 9) will be to haul some materials from one part of virtual, fictionalized Michigan to another, and then explore a new area looking for high ground. It’s fun!

Advertisement

For those of you who don’t really understand Twitch, it’s OK, I’m still not sure I do completely either. In my stream, you’re going to watch me play the off-road sim SnowRunner on my Xbox One. A camera feed will beam my stupid face and commentary into a corner, while viewers will be able to comment for all to see in a window.

SnowRunner is uniquely appealing for this purpose to me because it provides an opportunity to talk about trucks and answer the questions of participants in the chat. It’s a fun platform to interact on, and so here we are.

I’m lonely and I miss off-roading with people. But this helps scratch the itch without any of us having to leave our couches. Come on down!