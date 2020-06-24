Drive Free or Die.
Drive Free or Die.
David_Tracy
David Tracy
Photo: Phillip Tracy
A preproduction Ford Mustang Mach-E sits at a stoplight on fabled Woodward Avenue in metro Detroit. Notice how the grille shutters at the base of the front fascia are open, allowing airflow to the radiator and condenser. This makes sense, as it’s hot in Michigan, so I bet the driver has the air conditioning on. Plus, the heat, along with the transient stop-and-go driving on Woodward, could be a bit taxing on the batteries. Anyway, the Mach-E looks good! It definitely stands out in that Grabber Blue color.

