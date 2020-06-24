A preproduction Ford Mustang Mach-E sits at a stoplight on fabled Woodward Avenue in metro Detroit. Notice how the grille shutters at the base of the front fascia are open, allowing airflow to the radiator and condenser. This m akes sense, as it’s hot in Michigan, so I bet the driver has the air c onditioning on. Plus, the heat, along with the transient stop-and-go driving on Woodward, could be a bit taxing on the batteries. Anyway, the Mach-E looks good! It definitely stands out in that Grabber Blue color.