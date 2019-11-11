A Giant Dog -- 'No Cars Go'

Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.
This Austin-based band did a rowdy cover of Neon Bible for their latest album. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.
