A news outlet in Florida has discovered footage of a bizarre police chase inside the Orlando International Airport. The body cam footage retrieved by WKMG shows a woman riding a motorized suitcase fleeing from police after being denied permission to board because she was too drunk. Indeed, airports are out of control right now.



The woman was traveling from Orlando, Florida to New York in April of 2021, per WKMG. She claimed to be traveling home, which means she likely is not actually a Florida woman but because her eventual arrest happened in the Sunshine State, I think that makes her an honorary Floridian.

The pursuit occurred after gate agents with Southwest Airlines called police on the woman, who refused to go back to the terminal to sober up. A police officer was dispatched to the gate via bicycle, and the chase ensued:

The suitcase the woman was riding appears to be a Modobag, which is fully compliant with FAA and TSA regulations. It’s pretty much just an electric scooter that doubles as luggage and has a range of eight miles, per CNET. The Modobag has two modes for indoor and outdoor travel and can go as fast as eight miles per hour.

Local news WKMG called it a low-speed chase, but speed is relative. Even the bike cop says, “Oh, man, that thing kind of goes fast,” as he starts pedaling to catch the woman aboard her suitcase. Of course, the chase began with the favorite phrase of drunk people everywhere, “I’m not that intoxicated.” The woman then dismisses the police officer with profanities, flips him the bird and walks the suitcase a short distance before pinning the thumb-mounted throttle.

The chase does escalate, however, after police claimed the woman spit on the officer and eventually was accused of “battering.”

She was arrested soon afterwards and later charged with damaging a patrol car. Court records cite the arrest reports, which claim she ripped the car’s headliner and soiled the backseat. The WKMG report says the woman could face up to five years in prison offense for each offense if convicted.

