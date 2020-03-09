Photo credit: Jamison Anton. Car located in Belleville at Fox Auto Parts.

A 1994 second-gen Ford Taurus SHO sits at a junkyard just outside of Ann Arbor, its beautiful Yamaha-designed variable-length intake manifold having mercifully been yanked and spared from the crusher. The vehicle—sadly equipped with a four-speed automatic— had a few rust spots, but appeared to be in decent shape. Pretty soon, the only shape it will be in is a cube.