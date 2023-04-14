Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
News

Massive 230-Car Barn Find in the Netherlands Is Going to Auction

The gigantic auction will start on Friday, May 19, and run for just over two weeks.

By
Ryan Erik King
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Massive 230-Car Barn Find in the Netherlands Is Going to Auction
Photo: Gallery Aaldering

One of the greatest barn finds of all time was recently uncovered in the Netherlands and will soon be sold at auction. The Palmen Barnfind Collection is named after its former owner. Mr. Palmen began collecting special cars over 40 years ago. He eventually stored over 230 vehicles in a church and two warehouses, where the cars were rarely seen by anyone. Due to circumstances and his increasing age, Palmen can no only longer keep his impressive collection, and Gallery Aaldering, a classic car dealer, acquired the massive historic fleet.

Watch
Nissan Juke Hybrid Rally Tribute
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Paulina Porizkova Had Two Toyota 4Runners Stolen Back-to-Back
December 8, 2022
We're Driving the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek, What Do You Want to Know?
March 8, 2023

In case you missed it:

The collection is currently being stored in Dordrecht, a city located just 16 miles southwest of Rotterdam. In a video posted by Gallery Aaldering, the cars are covered in dust but seem to be in good condition. The list of classics is honestly intimidating. From a 1912 Singer Convertible and a 1927 Ford A Roadster to a 1984 Ferrari 400 Automatic i and a 1995 Jaguar XJ-S 4.0 Convertible, there is a wide variety of American and European machinery ranging from the 1910s through the 2000s.

Palmen Barnfind Collection by Gallery Aaldering

Nico & Nick Aaldering of Gallery Aaldering said, “This barnfind collection is truly a unique opportunity for car enthusiasts and collectors around the world to expand their collection. We are very pleased to be able to auction these cars through Classic Car Auctions and look forward to seeing how much interest there is in this wonderful collection.”

Advertisement

The auction is scheduled to start on Friday, May 19. There will be viewing days for the vehicles in Dordrecht from May 27 until May 29. The auction will close in three parts over three consecutive days from June 5 to June 7. More information can be found on the Classic Car Auctions website.