2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness: What Do You Want To Know?

Subaru reserves its Wilderness pack for only its most capable vehicles, with cars like the Forester and Outback previously using the extra ground clearance and rugged accessories to bravely go where no Subaru has gone before. Now, the Japanese company’s smallest model is getting the Wilderness treatment and we’re off to see what it’s like.



Unveiled earlier this year, the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness starts at $31,995 plus destination and delivery, which gives you the kind of kit every self-respecting Subaru owner needs to live a life outdoors.

To do this, the new Crosstrek Wilderness has been lifted to give you 9.3 inches of ground clearance and the car comes with carved out bumpers to offer steeper approach and departure angles. The car even gets all-terrain tires and its CVT has been tuned to offer a little more low-end grunt.

And speaking of grunt, the car comes with only one engine option and that’s the 2.5-liter boxer engine, which makes 182 horsepower and 176 lb-ft of torque. This bigger engine helps bump up the car’s tow rating, which now hits 3,500 lbs.

To put all this newfound capability to the test, we’re heading to Utah to put the Crosstrek Wilderness through its paces in the desert. There’ll be chances to test the car out both on and off-road, and Subaru is even putting the assembled journalists up under canvas so we can really get into the minds of the average Subaru buyer. It should be fun.

So, what do you want to know about this rugged little runaround? Head to the comments section below to ask any and all questions you might have about the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness. I’ll do my best to answer as many as I can when I get behind the wheel of the new car later this week.