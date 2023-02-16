The 2024 Buick Encore GX Is the First Buick to Wear the New Buick Logo

Buick has just pulled the covers off the redesigned 2024 Encore GX, and there’s a lot to talk about inside and out. For 2024, Buick’s most popular vehicle in the North American market gets all-new styling and a vastly updated interior. The new Encore also introduces Buick’s new corporate design language, and becomes the first vehicle to wear Buick’s updated logo.

On top of all that, the 2024 Encore GX will get a top-of-the-line Avenir trim . A “reimaged” Sport Touring (ST) trim will also be an option for buyers who want a dash of sportiness in their 1.3-liter mini crossover.

The Encore GX’s New Clothes

Advertisement

The first thing you notice about the 2024 Encore GX is the all-new front facia. It’s meant to give the crossover a family resemblance with the other vehicles in Buick’s lineup. The front is also where you’ll find Buick’s new tri-shield logo, which will make its way to other vehicles in Buick’s stable soon . It may not look terribly different, but it does get rid of some of the old- man vibes the old logo gave off .

The badge and grille are flanked by LED headlights that Buick says give the Encore GX a “distinctive visual presence.” As with a lot of current GM products, the actual headlights are the tiny elements on either side of the grille; the swoopy “eyes” on the front end are merely LED daytime running lights.

Along the side, the 2024 Encore GX is fairly similar to the vehicle it replaces, but there are now a handful of new 18 and 19-inch wheels to choose from.



Advertisement

The styling changes pick up at the back of the Encore GX. You’ll once again find that fancy new Buick logo with “BUICK” written out beneath it like all the other cool and fancy cars for sale right now. On either side you’ll get some very Acura- looking taillights that can be had as LEDs on the ST and Avenir trims .

2024 Encore GX on the Inside

Advertisement

While the 2024 Encore is still pretty similar to the outgoing model on the outside, the interior gets quite a few upgrades, chief among them Buick’s “Virtual Cockpit System.” Basically, it’s two screens — an 8-inch instrument panel and 11 -inch infotainment screen — sharing a single bezel , but it’s the first time this new system has been implemented in a Buick. Pretty neat.

Both of the scenes are angled toward the driver, and the infotainment screen provides a customizable home screen, easily accessible vehicle categories and wireless phone connectivity.

Advertisement

Real Buick people know they don’t want unwanted road noise entering their cabin. That’s why the automaker is brin ging its QuietTuning system to the Encore GX. Buick says it creates a “serene and premium driving experience.” Lovely. Think of it as enhanced sound deadening.



Advertisement

The automaker also says the Encore GX will feature plenty of soft-touch materials and some funky stitch ing patterns that’ll flow throughout the interior. To remind buyers they spent a little extra money, Avenir and ST trims will get their respective logos stitched into the headrests. ST-equipped Encore GX models will also get a flat- bottom steering wheel to further remind buyers they’re sporty people.

Advertisement

Going Upmarket

Advertisement

For the first time, Buick is adding its top-of-the-line Avenir trim to the Encore GX. Think of the trim as Buick’s version of the GMC Denali or Chevrolet High Country package . It’s the best of the best, and it can already be found on other Buick products like the Enclave and Envision.



Advertisement

Buick says the Avenir package offers customers custom design cues, higher-end features and premium materials. On the outside, the Encore GX Avenir gets a unique grille, clear lens LED tail lights and 19-inch Avenir-specific wheels. Customers will also get chrome front and rear bumper accents (this is a Buick after all) and black carbon metallic body side molding.

On the inside, customers will get exclusive interior color option s like “Whisper Beige” and “Jet Black,” along with power leather seats, a heated steering wheel, air ionizer and the word “Avenir” written i n a slew of places.

Advertisement

Making the Encore GX Move

Advertisement

There are two engine options in the 2024 Encore GX. A 1.2-liter turbocharged three cylinder engine is standard, producing 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. If that isn’t quite heart- stopping enough for you, you can crank the displacement up by a whole 100 ccs with the optional 1.3-liter turbocharged three cylinder making 155 hp and 174 lb-ft of torque.



To make sure that the Encore GX doesn’t get away from you with all that power, the crossover comes standard with the Buick Driver Confidence package. It comes with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning and auto high-beam headlights among a few other things. Optionally , you can get other safety tech like lane change alerts, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and a rear camera mirror.

Advertisement

Buick says the 2024 Encore GX is slated to begin production in March, and it’ll be available to customers this Spring. The base-level Preferred trim starts at $26,895. The Sport Touring will start at $28,095 and the Avenir will start at $33,195.