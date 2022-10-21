Yesterday, GMC finally revealed the 2024 Sierra EV, an electric pickup truck that promises 754 horsepower and 400 miles of range. At least for now, it’s only available in one configuration: the $107,000 fully loaded Denali Edition 1. Although as of today, though “available” probably isn’t the right word to use because it’s already sold out.

Carscoops confirmed with GMC that the order books have been closed, although interested buyers can still join a waiting list. It’s not clear exactly how many reservations were available or how long it might take for GMC to work through the waitlist, but don’t expect it to start taking reservations again any time soon. The first Sierra EVs aren’t expected to start showing up at dealerships until early 2024.

The good news is, unlike a certain other automaker that’s been promising its electric truck is on the way since 2019, reservation holders should be able to trust that GMC will actually deliver their Sierra EVs when it says it will.

Considering the demand for trucks, including electric ones such as the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Rivian R1T, it’s not terribly surprising that there’s a lot of interest in the Sierra EV. Especially with 400 miles of range and enough power to hit 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. But $107,000 is a hell of a lot of money. It’s certainly more than I make in a year. Way, way more, actually. And yet the reservation list filled up in literally one day. That’s crazy.

If you like the look of the Sierra EV but aren’t into the “spend six figures on a truck,” don’t worry. GMC says two less-expensive versions are on their way, with the base version starting at around $50,000. That’s still a lot of money, but it’s certainly a more attainable price point than the $107,000 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1.