2023 Toyota Prius Prime: What Do You Want To Know?

When we first laid eyes on the fifth generation Toyota Prius back in November of 2022, just about everyone was taken aback by two things : how great it looked and its actual performance credentials. That was just the regular Prius, too. Now, we’re getting a chance to drive the Prius to end all Prii – the plug-in hybrid Prius Prime. Because of that, we want to know what you want to know about it ahead of our drive later this week.

Let’s get a few boilerplate things out of the way. The Prius Prime has the same 2.0-liter inline-4 engine that comes in the standard Prius, but the Prime gets a larger battery pack for an improved all-electric driving range. It also makes a whole bunch of power. The regular Prius makes either 196 or 198 horsepower in FWD and AWD guise, respectively.

That power is upped to 220 horsepower in the Prime which means the car can now hit 0-60 in just 6.6 seconds. That is wild in a Prius. It’ll also give you about 37 miles of all-electric driving when the battery is fully charged, according to Toyota. Right now, one thing we don’t know is if the Prime will feature front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.



Prime owners will be able to select an optional solar-panel roof, which is meant to help charge the vehicle’s hybrid battery while the car is parked. It’ll provide energy for accessories like air conditioning when the car is driving. At launch, the 2023 Prius Prime is going to be available in three different trim levels: SE, XSE and XSE Premium. As you can imagine, prices and features go up with each successive trim level.

So, drop down below and let me know what you want to know about the 2023 Toyota Prius Prime. But, before that, check out my review if the normal 2023 Prius if you’ve got a question about the Prius platform as a whole!