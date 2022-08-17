The all-new 2023 992 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is finally here, and it’s pretty much the most bonkers track weapon the folks in Stuttgart have come up with to date. Let’s take a look at what Porsche says it can do.

The GT3 RS’s Drivetrain

Don’t worry folks — this RS will keep its naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat six engine. In this application, it’ll have 518 horsepower. While that may not sound like a ton, remember Porsche horsepower is different from just about anything else. On top of that, the RS has always been more of an aero and suspension car, anyway. It also has a 16 horsepower bump over the “normal” GT3. Porsche says that is achieved by new camshafts and cam profiles. It has six individual throttle bodies — one per cylinder.

Its seven -speed PDK gearbox has shorter overall gear ratios than the GT3. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but there’s no manual option. All of this will catapult the RS from 0 to 60 in just three seconds. That’s 0.2 seconds quicker than the GT3. It also has a top speed of 184 mph. Not too shabby.



On top of all this, the rear differential can be adjusted by knobs on the steering wheel. Porsche says it borrowed operation and display concepts from motorsport.

The GT3 RS’s Frunked Frunk and Crazy Aero

Okay, I know this sounds a little boring, but stick with me. The RS has a central radiator. It’s something Porsche first used on the Le Mans class-winning 911 RSR and then in the GT3 R.

Basically, instead of using a three-radiator layout seen in previous cars, the new RS has one large, angled center radiator in the car’s nose. A byproduct of this is that the frunk is a bit… well… frunked.

That being said, the space freed up on either side of the radiator is now used for active aero elements. A combination of all the aerodynamic measures throughout the car means the RS makes more than 900 pounds of downforce at about 124 mph. That’s double the number of the 991.2 GT3 RS. It’s also three times as much as the current GT3. When the speeds get really high – 177 m ph – the car generates 1,895 pounds of downforce.



The RS is also fitted with a drag reduction system (DRS) similar to what you’d see in Formula 1 . Porsche says it’s the first time the system has been fitted to one of its production cars. In order to achieve low drag at higher speeds on track, the DRS will allow the wing to be flattened at the push of a button. But, when you slam on the brakes, the huge swan-neck-supported wing and other elements throughout the car will sit upright and act as an airbrake.

That dual level wing is so big that it’s actually higher than the roof of the car. Up front, the RS has wheel-arch ventilation via louvers on the front quarter panel. The company says the inlets behind the front wheels are inspired by the Le Mans-winning 911 GT1. They reduce pressure in the wheel arch.

Four individual rotary controls and a button for the DRS are located on the steering wheel. The controls are displayed with graphics on the instrument cluster.

The Suspension Beneath the GT3 RS

Because of the extreme aerodynamics of the vehicle, even the suspension was modified to fit the message. The components of the double-wishbone front suspension are designed with a teardrop profile. They increase downforce on the front axle by 88 pounds on their own.

The front track has been increased by 1.14 inches — it necessitates longer double-wishbone front axle links. Engineers have also cut down on pitching during braking.



There are three drive modes: Normal, Sport and Track. According to Porsche, in track mode the basic settings can be individually adjusted. Rebound and compression damping of both axles can be adjusted separately in several stages.

A More Extreme GT3 RS

If the normal RS wasn’t enough for you, there’s another level to the insanity: the Weissach package. If you tick that box, the hood, roof, parts of the rear wing and the upper portion of the side mirror housing will all feature visible carbon fiber.

The front and rear anti-roll bars, rear coupling rods and the shear panel on the rear axle will be made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic.

You’ll also get “motorsport-derived magnet technology” on your PDK shift paddles. The company says this makes the gearchan ges feel more precise thanks to a pressure point and a clicking noise. Last but not least, forged magnesium wheels are included in the package. They save 17.6 pounds of unsprung weight when compared to the standard wheels.

Only God knows what sort of markups these things will command when they hit dealers. In the meantime, we can report the starting price is $225,250 (including destination).

Bask in the GT3 RS g lory.