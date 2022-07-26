Porsche has finally told an eager public when we can expect to see the all-new 992-generation 911 GT3 RS. The automaker will reveal the track-focused GT3 variant on August 17th at 11 a.m. eastern, according to today’s press release.

“The new 911 GT3 RS is even more optimised for track use than its predecessors. The spontaneously responsive, high-revving four-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine with approximately 500 PS has proven ideal for use at trackdays and club sport events,” Andres Preuninger, Porsche GT Model Line director, said in a statement. “That’s why we focused primarily on aerodynamics and chassis questions in the development of the new 911 GT3 RS.”

Right now, not too much is known about Porsche’s flagship track machine, but it’s safe to assume the 992 GT3 RS will be a lot like the previous-generation 991 GT3 RS. However, everything will be turned up to 11 in the fashion of Spinal Tap.

There’s also no word on whether or not the new RS will have God’s transmission (a six-speed manual from the “normal” 911 GT3), but I’m sure the official reveal will give us more clarity into that.

In GT3 guise, the naturally aspirated 4.0 -liter flat -six engine makes 502 horsepower and 346 lb-ft of torque, and revs to 9,000 rpm. It remains to be seen how much of a power bump the RS will get, or if it will get one at all. Does it need one? Probably not, but why would that stop Porsche?

Pricing also hasn’t been announced, but you know the old saying: if you have to ask, you can’t afford it.

The non-RS 992-generation GT3 has been on sale for a bit over a year now, availabe in standard or Touring trim, the latter with no rear wing and some extra chrome.

The big live reveal of the new GT3 RS will take place online at newstv.porsche.com, but if you miss it, the stream will be available on demand after. And of course, you can visit Jalopnik for full coverage of the new top-dog GT3.