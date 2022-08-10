We’ve been waiting for this for a long, long time. After what feels like years, it’s finally here — a chance to explore, to play around, to share our perfect designs with our peers. That’s right, that thing we’ve all been holding our breath for has arrived: The 2023 Nissan Z configurator.

The new Z may lack a distinguishing number, forcing us all to call it “the New Z” until time spent on the market turns it simply into “the Z,” but it does have options. Paint colors, interior specs, wings and splitters and floor mats oh my. Let’s take a trip through the configurator and see what we can come up with.

To start, I’m picking the base Sport trim. The biggest appeal of the upgrade Performance line, for me, is the limited-slip differential, but I’d rather give $1,500 to OS Giken to solve that that than fork out $10,000 at a dealer. True, by skipping the Performance trim, I miss out on some more upgrades, including the option to choose the incredible blue leather interior, but I can’t pair that with the yellow exterior anyway. C’mon, Nissan.

I know, I know, configuring my Z in the signature color of the show car is basic. I considered the absolutely gorgeous maroon or the two-tone blue and black, but I had to go with my heart. Yellow cars rule, so I’m going with yellow. Plus, that maroon is downright classy — too nice for a 400 horsepower, rear-drive hoon machine.

I spec’d the front lip and rear ducktail spoiler too. You can’t go sliding around in your boosted sports car without aero bits designed to work when you’re aimed straight-ahead. That’s just the rule.

The interior, being a base model, is pretty bare-bones. I eyed the optional built-in dashcam and weatherproof mats, but I’d rather turn to the aftermarket for those too. I’m picky.

You’ve seen my Z, but there are plenty of options I omitted — and probably some I overlooked. Hit up the configurator here, and post your perfect Z below for all to see.