The 2023 Nissan Z is here. It’s basically a heavily-updated version of the old 370Z, but it’s a blast to drive. You can’t buy one just yet — Nissan has delayed the on-sale date due to supply chain issues, and while pricing has been released, there’s still no build tool on Nissan’s US website. So we had to go to Nissan’s Japanese site to find a 360-degree viewer that showed all the available paint choices.

Nissan says the Z will be available in three monotone colors and six two-tone color schemes with a black roof . So here’s the new 2023 Nissan Z’s colors, ranked in all their glory from worst to best.