Ah, car forums. Home to the highs and lows of automotive culture, from the best advice on aftermarket parts to the entirely indistinguishable, absolute worst advice on aftermarket parts. Once in a while, though, something interesting sneaks its way onto those bastions of crowd-sourced car enthusiasm — say, for instance, the full list of options for Canadian-delivered 2023 Nissan Zs.

Earlier this week, a Vehicle Price Ordering Guide for the new Z began appearing on the Nissan Z Club forums. The document, while unverified, is convincing — though a committed faker could probably make enough educated guesses to put a PDF like this together.

The document specifies the already-confirmed 400 hp, 350 lb-ft twin-turbo V6 engine, as well as three trim levels: Sport, Performance, and Proto Spec. Each is available in manual or automatic, and while pricing isn’t included in the document it seems Sport will be the cheapest while Proto Spec will be the top.

The curb weight on the base Sport is listed as 3,485 lbs, while the Performance and Proto Spec weights are censored under a box reading “TBD.” Wheels are listed as a square 18x9 inch setup for the Sport, and a barely-staggered 19x9.5 inches up front and 19x10 in the rear on the Performance and Proto Spec.

In terms of options, the base Sport apparently includes a stock engine block heater — but remember, Canadian winters are cold, so that may not remain standard on U.S.-delivered cars. Other options on the base trim include automated emergency braking, heated mirrors, two 12v power ports and two USB ports (one A, one C), and a preponderance of airbags.



Stepping up to the Performance gets buyers a Bose audio system, connected services in the infotainment, a mechanical LSD, the bigger wheels, front and rear spoilers, upgraded brakes, rev-matching, upgraded steering wheel and pedals, heated leather power seats, and “glove box dampening.” That last one alone is worth whatever price increase they throw at the Performance.

The Proto Spec, it seems, is an appearance package on top of the Performance. It adds the yellow paint of the Z Proto concept, as well as matching yellow interior trim and bronze wheels. All in all, the car seems to be an appealing package — as long as the price holds up.

Update Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:28 p.m. ET: A Nissan representative confirmed to me that the specs and info in the leaked brochure are accurate. It seems an engine block heater really is standard on Canadian-delivered Zs. What a world.