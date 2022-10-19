Hyundai has been killing it in the design department as of late, and the newly-unveiled seventh generation Grandeur is no exception. If you’re not sure what the Grandeur is, don’t worry. It’s just the Azera in pretty much every non-Korean market. It most likely isn’t coming stateside though. But no matter, just look at this thing.

The Grandeur has always been Hyundai’s flagship sedan, but this takes it to another level. The company says this new car goes all in on “refinement and sophistication.” Like most new legacy vehicles these days, it pays some homage to the generations that came before it, but with some more modern touches.

The Grandeur’s Exterior

One of the big defining features of the new Grandeur is the “Seamless Horizon Lamp,” which is a fancy name for an LED lighstrip that runs above the “parametric jewel” grille and headlights but below the hood of the car. Hyundai says it’s inspired by the first light of dawn, which is some grade A marketing. The company says the lighstrip accentuates the stance of the Grandeur, and I’ve gotta say I agree with them. It looks good, dawn and all.

The sides of the big sedan are extremely simple and minimalistic, which is a departure from some of Hyundai’s other vehicles. There’s one big character line that runs just below the pillarless windows and above the flush-mounted (meh) door handles. It definitely gives the Grandeur a very strong look – like it was made out of one piece of stone. Honestly, it reminds me a lot of the new Range Rover in that aspect.

The C-pillars of the vehicle have been pulled rearward to give the Grandeur a bigger, more airy feel. It definitely works. The thing looks long. That’s good. Long cars are better. Just ask Cadillac and Rolls Royce.



Out back, the Grandeur has another lightbar that is meant to mimic the “Seamless Horizon Lamp” at the front of the vehicle.

It’s simple, it’s clean and it looks very upscale for Hyundai. When you throw in the fact that Genesis exists within the Hyundai portfolio, things get a little weird. But hey, the more good looking cars, the better.

The Grandeur’s Interior

The interior of the seventh-generation Grandeur does not look drastically different from the sixth-generation car, but it still looks very good and very modern. The name of the game on the inside is premium and sustainable materials, according to Hyundai. The interior, like most luxury-and-not-sport-oriented vehicles, is meant to be clean, comfy and relaxing. I haven’t sat in the car, obviously, but that sure does look to be the case.



Because this is a car built in the year of our lord 2022, it’s got plenty of ambient lighting placed throughout the door trim and dashboard. It also supposedly interacts with the infotainment screen, which probably means it’ll turn blue when the temperature is set down, and red when it’s set up. That’s a fun little thing. Enough to get you through the day, I’d say.

There are also some patterns that appear throughout the interior that Hyundai says are traditionally Korean, along with plenty of real wood, aluminum and Napa leather.

If the steering wheel looks a little bit dated to you, don’t worry. You’re not going nuts. It’s supposed to be a bit of a throwback to the single-spoke design of the original Grandeur’s wheel. The gear selector has also been moved to the steering column, which has freed up space in the center console for a more simplified design.



Under the Grandeur’s Hood

Hyundai hasn’t said what sort of engines will power the seventh-generation Grandeur, but from the looks of it, you’re going to get a few different gas options. As for an EV drivetrain, who the hell knows? Maybe. Possibly. I don’t know.



Regardless, this car is most likely not going to come here, so it’ll just be a pretty automotive curiosity we will have to look at from afar, like so many.