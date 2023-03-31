North America Only Got One 2023 Ferrari F8 Tributo Before It Was Canceled

The Ferrari F8 Tributo may have been a heavily updated version of the 488 GTB, which was incidentally based on the much older 458 Italia, but it was still a Ferrari. Its 3.9-liter turbocharged V8 also made 710 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque, so we’re pretty sure no one who has ever driven one can be that mad that it wasn’t a completely new car. But if you were planning on ordering one, we’re sorry to report that you missed the boat on that one.

In case you missed it:

Advertisement

Car and Driver reports that Ferrari has officially canceled the F8 Tributo. The convertible F8 Spider still lives on, though, so if you don’t mind a convertible, you could always order one of those. Before the F8 Tributo was sent to the great racetrack storage unit in the sky, one customer managed to snag the only 2023 model in North America.

Yes, you read that right. There is one (1) 2023 Ferrari F8 Tributo on this side of the Atlantic. There are plenty of other F8 Tributos from 2020 through 2022 over here, so it’s not that special, but since this is a Ferrari we’re talking about you just know that’s going to make it incredibly valuable to collectors if the original owner ever tries to sell it.

G/O Media may get a commission 42% Off Amazon Fire TV 50" 4K Smart TV Incredible visuals

This smart TV has access to a wide array of streaming services, all of which are easier to navigate, has 4K visuals for a stunning picture, and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote too. Buy for $260 from Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

Not that the F8 Tributo was ever cheap in the first place. With a starting price pushing $300,000, there are plenty of places in this country where you could buy an entire house for less money. But if you’re already rich, why would you want the exact same car for less money when you could pay a huge premium for the only 2023 F8 Tributo in North America? Someone may be able to import one from another left-hand-drive country, but deep down, you’ll know your particular F8 Tributo is extra special even if almost nobody else does.