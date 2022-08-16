The 2023 Chevy Silverado is getting a new diesel engine to kick off the model year. The new 3.0-liter inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine will make 10 percent more horsepower and nearly eight percent more torque than the outgoing engine , but Chevy hasn’t confirmed changes to the maximum tow rating of the Silverado with this new Duramax.



Since the previous 3.0-liter Duramax was just given a higher max tow rating of 13,300 pounds for the 2022 Silverado , it’s likely this new Duramax will keep the same tow rating. The engine also keeps the same displacement and the same configuration as before. But this second-generation I6 turbodiesel will make 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft of torque. For reference, the Duramax in the 2022 Chevy Silverado made 277 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque.

This is basically just a reworking of the original engine, primed to make more power through a few upgrades including new steel pistons, a retuned turbo compressor, new fuel injectors and better temperature control. The engine will be exclusively paired to the same ten-speed automatic transmission as before, according to Chevy. The days of stick-shift diesel trucks are waning, but with the emphasis on comfort and towing for these machines, that’s to be expected.



The second-generation 3.0-liter Duramax diesel will be available on 2023 Chevy Silverado trucks by the end of this year, and will be an option on the following trims: Custom Trail Boss, LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, LTZ and High Country.

Chevy hasn’t said yet whether the power bump will be accompanied by a price bump or not. The new Duramax diesel power-plant makes its debut alongside an all-new Silverado ZR2 Bison for 2023. Lately, Chevy’s mid-size trucks had been getting all the attention, but the full-sizers are coming back into focus.

Towing is still mainly the realm of full-size trucks like the Silverado and Silverado HD versus the mid-size Colorado. While the new Colorado will get the older Silverado’s 2.7-liter inline-four cylinder turbocharged gas engine, the Colorado will no longer be available with a diesel engine in the U.S. Ditto the Ford Ranger. And now that diesel engines are becoming more like full-size exclusives it makes sense that we’ll see iterative updates to these engines.