Chevrolet has unveiled its latest challenger in the premium off-road truck market against Dodge and Ford, the Silverado ZR2 Bison. This special edition model is undoubtedly a step up compared to the other versions of the Silverado. However, it might not look as impressive compared to its direct rivals, the Ram 1500 TRX and Ford F-150 Raptor. While I like the direction Chevy is taking the Silverado, it hasn’t quite reached its destination yet.

Scott Bell, Chevrolet Vice President, said in a release:

“Our most recent collaboration with AEV resulted in the much-acclaimed Colorado ZR2 Bison. We’re thrilled to team up again to bring customers Chevrolet’s next chapter of off-road dominance, this time on Silverado. The 2023 Silverado ZR2 Bison unlocks the pinnacle of the nameplate’s off-road capability.”

The ZR2 Bison is the Silverado’s off-road pinnacle, but the bowtie brand is still a ways away from off-road dominance. The Bison features the same 6.2-liter V8 gas engine as the ZR2 — an engine that produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. This is pretty underwhelming when Ford is going to put into a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine in the 2023 F-150 Raptor R. The gap between the ZR2 Bison and its competitors is significant. Both the Raptor R and Dodge Ram 1500 have engines put out at least 700 horsepower and over 600 pound-feet of torque.

Though, the Silverado ZR2 Bison has a legitimate reason to be in the same conversation as the other pinnacle off-road trucks. Like the Colorado ZR2 Bison, this model was designed in collaboration with American Expedition Vehicles, the premium off-road aftermarket manufacturer. From AEV stamped steel front and rear bumpers with heavy-duty recovery points, to boron steel skid plates and steel rocker panel protection, this Silverado was hardened to traverse rough terrain. The ZR2 Bison will also feature slightly improved front approach and departure angles.

AEV CEO and Founder Dave Harriton said:

“The Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison is the ultimate half-ton truck for backcountry adventures. The Silverado ZR2 Bison checks all the boxes — robust stamped steel bumpers, complete underbody protection, a factory-tuned off-road suspension, and locking differentials front and rear. We are confident off-road enthusiasts are going to love this truck.”

The Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison is a good start for Chevrolet, but it will to have to use this special edition model as a base to improve on going forward. The Silverado ZR2 Bison will have a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $78,490 and enter production in early 2023.