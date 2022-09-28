Bentley has announced two new plug-in hybrid models for its beefy Bentayga lineup: the Bentayga S Hybrid and Bentayga Azure Hybrid. With these latest additions, half of all Bentayga models (seven out of 14) are available as PHEVs. This is the latest step toward Bentley’s 2025 goal of having its entire model line-up offered with hybrid engines.

On the face of it, these two models may not seem drastically different, so let’s take a look at how each of them break down. The CliffsN otes version is that the Azure is more luxury-oriented and the S is more – well – sporty. But, we still need to check out the key differences. Also, before we set off, no... neither of these come in the new EWB trim that just debuted. While we are dashing dreams, we should also say that this Azure has nothing to do with the Bentley Azure of old. Sorry, folks.

Bentayga S Hybrid

The new S Hybrid pumps out 456 horsepower from a 3.0-liter V6 gas engine and 100 kW electric motor. It’s a 13 horsepower bump over the base Bentayga Hybrid. That’s enough power to get the big British bruiser from 0-to-60 mph in under 5.3 seconds, and it’ll go on to a top speed of 158 mph. That electric power is stored in a new 18-kWh battery.



If the gas engine isn’t really your thing, and you are just doodling around town, Bentley says the S has 27 miles of standalone EV range.

In a similar vein to the V8 Bentayga S, the S Hybrid gets some suspension tuning over the base model. It comes with a 15 percent increase in damping stiffness in Sport mode. Sport mode will also provide the driver with “sound enhancements” (read: pumped- in audio) from the engine bay. Out back, the S Hybrid also gets a Hybrid Sports Exhaust to enhance the sounds just that little bit more. It can, of course, be dialed up or down depending on what the passengers want.

To set the S Hybrid apart, Bentley has bestowed upon it the Blackline exterior trim package that – as you may have imagined – blacks out most of the bright metalwork on the outside of the car. It also comes with unique 22-inch wheels, a Bentayga Speed-inspired front bumper and rear spoiler as well as red brake calipers. How will people know the car is fast if it doesn’t have red brake calipers? Inside of the extremely-customizable Bentyga, there will be all sorts of “S” emblems all over the cabin as well as in the instrument cluster.

Bentayga Azure Hybrid

Bentley says the Azure Hybrid prioritizes passenger comfort, rather than all-out performance, by reducing the vehicle’s NVH. It’s all about wellness in the Azure Hybrid, and it still includes the new 18-kWh battery that Bentley is putting in the S Hybrid. That means you’ll still be able to hit that 27-miles of EV range number.



Bentley says it further deadened the sound entering the Azure Hybrid’s cabin by improving both active and passive noise cancellation. Those efforts, according to Bentley, have reduced cabin noise by up to 26 percent depending on seating position and frequency.

It’s all about incremental differences with the Azure Hybrid. The company claims the model will have a smoother ride by way of suspension hardware tuning. It’s supposed to let 27 percent less vibration and harshness into the cabin than its competitors.

There we have it – noise, vibration and harshness have all been covered. But that’s not all when it comes to the Azure Hybrid.

You also get – what I have to assume are extremely comfy – 22-way heated and ventilated front seats.

All of these things are being done in pursuit of what Bentley is calling “wellness behind the wheel.” The company used findings from neuroscience studies to design the vehicle’s cabin. Basically, it’s got nicer materials, colors and patterns to make you – the very deserving driver – feel good. There are 15 color choices to choose from and a whole slew of wood veneers. How nice of them.



Outside, the Azure Hybrid has bright chrome lower bumper grilles, a ton of Azure badging and 22-inch ten-spoke wheels.

Both models are available to order now in most markets, however pricing has not yet been announced. It’s a safe bet that they will cost a good deal more than the base Bentayga Hybrid, however.