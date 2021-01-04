There's A New Bentley Bentayga Hybrid For The Vast Number Of People In The Market For Bentley Bentayga Hybrids

Photo : Bentley

When the Bentley Bentayga Hybrid debuted in Geneva in 2018 no one really knew who it was for, except regulators. The Hybrid is slower and less powerful than the other Bentaygas, and yet still costs as much as a small Midwestern house. But you get better fuel economy!

I don’t mean to be totally glib, as I can certainly imagine a wealthy person buying this to make themselves feel slightly better about their impact on the world, ethical consumption and all of that. But then I don’t know why that same person wouldn’t want to go for the Tesla Model X Performance.

If you do happen to be a person interested in the Bentayga Hybrid here are some stats for 2021:

It will have a 3.0-liter V6 which, along with the electric motor, will make 443 horsepower.

It will have a range of 536 miles, and 31 miles of all-electric range, according to European testing standards; EPA standards aren’t yet available, but you can expect a drop.

Bentley claims that the serenity inside cannot be rivaled.

There is a new 10.9-inch screen.

Bentley also revealed the following numbers, which are pretty fascinating if true:

Bentley’s research shows over 90 per cent of customers use their first-generation Bentayga Hybrid on a daily basis or several times a week, and nearly 100 per cent of customers use EV mode, with half of them consistently undertaking journeys of less than 30 miles.

Now, I would assume that a fair number of these customers aren’t doing the driving themselves, which could perhaps explain some of the appeal, as it doesn’t much matter what powers the car your chauffeur drives. In which case, why the hell not.

More reason: Bentley says the 2021 Bentayga Hybrid has more room in the back and little nips and tucks all over the interior to increase comfort, in addition to USB-C ports now, and, of course, a touchscreen for the rear. The Bentayga Hybrid barely wants you to drive it, in other words. Sit back and relax.

