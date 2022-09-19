We’re going to the great white north (Vancouver, British Columbia) this week to drive the brand new 2023 Bentley Bentayga EWB (Extended Wheelbase), and we want to know what all of you prospective six-figure-SUV shoppers want to know about it. There’s probably a lot of you, right? Right?

Anyway, in case you forgot, the 2023 Bentayga ditches the option of having the 6.0-liter W12 engine (except for in the Speed trim, which you can’t get with the EWB) in favor of the still-seriously-good Audi-derived twin-turbo V8 engine. All-wheel drive, Bentley dynamic suspension and four-wheel steering are standard. Other Bentley goodies, like leather that’s almost too soft and things that look like metal actually being metal, along with the optional but amazing Naim stereo system are also back.

The big deal with the EWB is the actually extended wheelbase which means that the EWB is better suited than its predecessor to act as a chauffeur car rather than a car you drive and only put your kids in the back of. Bentley is doubling down on this with the available Airline Seating Specification, which adds temperature and humidity sensing seats with almost limitless adjustability for maximum rear seat comfort.

So, what do you want to know about Bentley’s latest technological terror? Fire away in the comments, and we’ll endeavor to answer as many of your questions as possible.