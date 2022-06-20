



The 2022 Toyota Tundra is undoubtedly a handsome hybrid truck, regardless of its factory paint colors. Wow, do I still get a kick out of “hybrid truck” applying to the venerable Tundra, because I love the legendary Toyota pickup and, yes, I love the Prius. These two seemingly distant relatives sharing hybrid technology is a welcome evolution for Toyota trucks — imagine this happening with the last generation Tundra, which was ancient by the time it was discontinued. Toyota took its sweet time redesigning this full-size truck, but better late than never.

It’s only fitting that the Tundra’s visual redesign should be as impactful as its mechanical update. Here again, Toyota debuted a welcome evolution. The new truck is burly, but with the proper paint finish (and right wheels!) the new Tundra looks fantastic. The thing is, factory paint colors have become bland in the last couple of decades. It’d be a shame to put boring paint on a new Tundra, so I’ve ranked its factory paint colors from worst to best — in order to help all you hybrid pickup enthusiasts choose wisely.