2022 Hummer EV Supertruck Mistakenly Leaked In Online Ad

Screenshot : GMC

The official reveal of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV is still more than nine hours away at this time , but it appears that the full look of the truck has been leaked inadverte nt l y via online ads that, in at least one case, showed up on the iPad versions of the CNN website. A reader sent us a screenshot of the ad (which now seems to have been pulled), and it does show the full look of the upcoming least EV-feeling EV.

The look of the new Hummer fits with what we’ve seen, but the ad does have a qualifier. It reads “Simulated vehicle shown,” which either means it’s a render or perhaps made from Legos, or more likely, it’s cake. No matter if it’s an image of an actual Hummer EV or not, we can be pretty sure this shows something close to what the final look of the thing will be.

The Hummer is set to be revealed at 8 p.m. tonight, and the ad in question ran on CNN last night about 9 p.m. M aybe it was set to run a day early by mistake?

I think we can be confident of the image’s accuracy because it fits very well with the teasers and pre-production images we’ve seen so far of the upcoming beast:

Screenshot : GMC

That sure looks like it: the boxy proportions, with a high beltline and low greenhouse; bulky hood area housing what appears to be a huge trunk; that front light bar replacing a grille divided into six sections; those flat-top wheelarch flares; the “sail” type C-pillar. T his is the same Hummer.

Screenshot : GMC

Interestingly, the design seems to reference styling cues from the more-common H2 than the original- source Hummer H1, derived from the military HMMWV.

We’ve reached out to GM about the ad, and it won’t confirm that what we’re seeing is absolutely in fact the 2022 Hummer EV.

Screenshot : GMC

The ad calls the 2022 Hummer EV the “World’s First All-Electric Supertruck,” and because I don’t think any other carmaker has ever called a vehicle an “All-Electric Supertruck,” I suspect that’s a safe claim to make.

The thing is supposed to have 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of torque (that number is a little deceptive, but it’s still a lot) so I suppose the superlatives are justified, at least.

Anyway, that blurry little ad picture sure looks like what the new Hummer will be, so if you can’t wait nine hours to see it, I hope this helps.