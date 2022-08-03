BMW’S M lineup is about as fat as its ever been. Right now, the company makes three M s edans, two M c oupes, two M c onvertibles and four M c rossovers. There are, of course, different variants within those models, but we don’t need to get into that, because it’s all a bit confusing. Then, if you add in the not-real-M M cars (like the M440i for example), it really paints a picture of how much the M division has grown at BMW.

Anyway, this week I’m driving a brand new X3 M Competition, and as is tradition, I want to know what you want to know about it.

We’ll get a few key things out of the way. The X3 M I’m testing will run you, the very handsome buyer, $87,345 including a $995 destination charge. It’s got a whole bunch of options, including a $4,500 Frozen Marina Bay Blue Metallic paint job, the $2,450 executive package and the $2,500 M drivers package.

However, all of those options pale in comparison to the M ack-daddy of all available options: t he Competition Package. For $7,000 you get a slew of options including an upgraded exhaust and seats, and bigger wheels. But you really want this package for the bump in horsepower from 472 to 502. It’ll rocket you to 60 faster than you can read the rest of this sentence… probably.



Regardless, drop down to the comments below and let me know what’s keeping you up at night about the X3 M Comp. What are your burning questions? Moreover, what do you want to know about the X3 as a whole? You lose points if you say you don’t want to know anything about the car.

I’ve spent a lot of time behind the wheel of the previous-generation X3, so it will be interesting to see how its been improved upon.