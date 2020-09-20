Drive Free or Die.
Racing

2020 24 Hours Of Le Mans, 16 Hours In: Jackie Chan Disqualified, Toyota In Trouble

Elizabeth Blackstock
Illustration for article titled 2020 24 Hours Of Le Mans, 16 Hours In: Jackie Chan Disqualified, Toyota In Trouble
Photo: Jean-Francois Monier / AFP (Getty Images)

The seemingly infallible No. 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing machine finally saw disaster just after the 12-hour mark. The machine befell turbo problems that saw repairs that lasted just under an hour. The No. 8 held steady on the track, taking up the lead, but the damage to one teammate never bodes well for another.

The Nos. 29 and 65 collided in the first serious contact of the race, bringing out a local yellow. Nyck de Vries in in the Racing Team Nederland LMP2 ultimately appeared to be racing a GTE Pro car a little too hard. Both cars were able to make it back to the pits to take repairs, but only after de Vries almost beached himself in the gravel trap.

In an interesting change of pace, the No. 37 Jackie Chan DC Racing machine was disqualified for illegal repairs. At Le Mans, crew members are not allowed to physically assist a driver in fixing a car that has stopped on-track. They are allowed to offer verbal instructions only. However, a crew member appeared to meet Gabriel Aubry a component that was necessary to repair the machine—a fact that is firmly now allowed.

The Basics

If you haven’t hunted down a place to watch this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, you can find it on MotorTrend TV in the United States and Velocity in Canada. You can check out a full list of all viewing and streaming services here. If you’re looking for a slightly less official way to watch, Reddit will have you covered.

Motul is offering several different viewing options on YouTube, such as the full race onboard and a live view from the pit lane.

There are also live onboard cameras on the Toyota Nos. 7 and 8.

The full entry list is available here.

Retirements So Far

  • No. 37 Jackie Chan DC Racing
  • No. 16 G-Drive Racing by Algarve
  • No. 30 Duqueine Team
  • No. 4 Bykolles Racing Team
  • No. 33 High Class Racing
  • No. 52 AF Corse
  • No. 55 Spirit of the Race
  • No. 11 Eurointernational

Top 5 Overall

1. No. 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing
2. No. 1 Rebellion Racing
3. No. 3 Rebellion Racing
4. No. 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing
5. No. 22 United Autosports

Top 5 LMP1

1. No. 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing
2. No. 1 Rebellion Racing
3. No. 3 Rebellion Racing
4. No. 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing
5. No. 4 Bykolles Racing (retired)

Top 5 LMP2

1. No. 22 United Autosports
2. No. 38 Jota
3. No. 32 United Autosports
4. No. 31 Panis Racing
5. No. 26 G-Drive Racing

Top 5 LM GTE Pro

1. No. 97 Aston Martin Racing
2. No. 51 AF Corse
3. No. 95 Aston Martin Racing
4. No. 71 AF Corse
5. No. 82 Risi Competizione

Top 5 LM GTE Am

1. No. 90 TF Sport
2. No. 98 Aston Martin Racing
3. No. 77 Dempsey-Proton Racing
4. No. 83 AF Corse
5. No. 56 Team Project 1

Elizabeth Blackstock

Weekends at Jalopnik. Lead IndyCar writer and assistant editor at Frontstretch. Freelancer. Novelist. Motorsport fanatic.

