This 2002 Lincoln Blackwood Was Ahead of Its Time

These days, there are plenty of people willing to pay six figures for a pickup truck, and as a result, pretty much every truck manufacturer will happily sell you something that costs more than $75,000. Want massage seats in your F-150? Ford can make that happen. But back when the Lincoln Blackwood was first released, it was a completely different story.

This particular 2002 Lincoln Blackwood is currently for sale on Cars & Bids looks like it’s in incredible condition for a truck that’s more than 20 years old and has more than 90,000 miles on it. And considering the crazy new vehicle market we’re in now, it’s hard to understand why more people weren’t interested in the Blackwood. Lincoln reportedly planned to sell 10,000 a year but canceled the Blackwood after building fewer than 3,500.

But just because 2002 was a different time doesn’t mean the Blackwood doesn’t still have some cool features. The interior essentially has no modern tech features unless you still consider a CD player and cruise control to be modern tech. But it does have a self-leveling rear air suspension. And it also has a power-opening tonneau cover with a split tailgate that’s still impressive even today. Can you use the carpeted bed for tough-man truck stuff? Not really. But we’re long past the point where people seriously expect a top-of-the-line pickup truck to be used for hauling bricks and gravel.

If you’re interested in picking up this Blackwood, the price is still pretty low, at least at the time of writing. With four days left on the auction, the top bid is only $5,100. There’s no telling how high it will go, but we’d be surprised if it topped $15,000. That’s still a lot of money for a 20-year-old truck, but how many other 20-year-old trucks have a power-operated tonneau cover?

