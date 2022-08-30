We’re more than half way through the 2022 F1 season and the championship is looking as good as wrapped up. Max Verstappen was untouchable in Belgium this weekend, so we might as well start dreaming about the excitement next year could bring.

And with Formula 1 intent on expanding the calendar, we got to wondering what tracks could warrant a spot on next year’s schedule? Now that Russia and France are officially off the table, what circuits could F1 race at instead?

In order for a track to host an F1 race, it must be up to a certain standard. Thankfully, the FIA has a handy list of every grade one circuit around the world, which could (in theory) host an F1 race. Onc e you cut out all the tracks currently on the calendar, you’re left with some pretty exciting options.

So, which of the following 15 tracks would you like to see F1 race at in 2023?