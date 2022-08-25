Regular readers likely already know my personal feelings about the French round of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The French Grand Prix is not only the oldest Grand Prix race but also the outright oldest automobile race in the world, but it doesn’t carry the prestige one would assume an over-century-old race to have for various reasons, including its inability to remain at an established venue. However, I’ll probably have to start using the verb “was” when I refer to the event, as the French Grand Prix again becomes a victim of Formula 1’s expansion into new more lucrative markets.

As Formula 1 returns from its summer break for this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, Formula One Group CEO Stefano Domenicali is seemingly making up for lost time with the media. The former Ferrari team principal has voiced his influential opinions on the near-future prospects of both women and Andretti Autosport reaching the world championship. Domenicali also spoke about the future of the Grand Prix de France and stated the round will be absent from the 2023 schedule.

As reported by RaceFans, Domenicali said:

“We are talking with the French Federation and with the government because, as you know, more and more the future of Formula 1 also is related to promoters that see that as investment for the country, for the community. So the discussions are very, very open for a great future. As you know, a possibility – not next year but in the future – could be also to find a sort of rotational proposition that could enable everyone to be part of the calendar, because I think is a matter of respect.”

The French Grand Prix promoter also released a statement confirming the F1 CEO’s comments. The mentions of possibly having France appear on rotating basis with another venue is intriguing, especially with traveling race crews being stretched to their limit as F1’s ever-expanding schedule nears 25 races per year. Reducing the total number of rounds each season by rotating some venues each year would be ideal with many groups with in sport.

France’s Grand Prix was first dropped from the F1 schedule after 2008. The race was revived in 2018 with the recent stint of races at Circuit Paul Ricard. However, France might only be the first race of many to be abandoned by the World Championship with rumors of Belgium’s potential demise might not be far behind.