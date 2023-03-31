The 15 Most Common Airliners Flying Today

I love airplanes. I love flying. Hell, I even love airports. There’s just something about it that really gets my goat. This love of flying really took off (heh) after I started working at Jalopnik. See, cars have always been my day one, but sometime you need another outlet when your entire job is something you love. Thus, planes.

I get a little exciting feeling in the pit of my stomach every time I know I’m going to be flying on a plane I’ve never been on before. It’s nerdy, but I even have a little bucket list of planes I want to catch a flight aboard.

But anyway, all of this got me thinking. I wanted to see what the most common commercial airliners in the sky were, and honestly the top results are too surprising. But, what was surprising was the number of planes in the top 15 most common that have gone out of production.

So, why don’t we take a look at the most common commercial planes in the sky today? Just one quick note, if a plane is out of production, its numbers are from 2020, as that was the most current available data. As always, we do the best with the tools we are given.