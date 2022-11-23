In rare, celebrated cases, automakers take a car designed to wow people at an auto show (remember those?) and take lots of care to adapt them to production as faithfully as possible. We tend to fondly remember the cars that do this well, like the Dodge Viper and Ford GT. But sometimes, plans change. There could be a variety of reasons why, but the result is the car you can buy looking considerably different than the car you were initially sad you couldn’t.
Today, we’re recounting 10 instances where the concept-to-production pipeline took one vehicle in and spat something different out. The changes aren’t always for the worse, mind, but they inform the history of some of our most beloved nameplates all the same. Onward!