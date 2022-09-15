Make them free to attend.

Honestly, this is the most perplexing thing about the modern auto show to me. All these manufacturers and dealers are out here trying to sell me something and I have to pay THEM for the pleasure of attending, when I can visit their websites or showrooms for free?



Detroit is going on now and tickets are $20 for an adult or $50 for a family of up to five. Charging people for the pleasure of shopping for something they’re going to spend $30k+ on is just absurd.