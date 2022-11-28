Once upon a time, Top Gear — the old Top Gear — had a Zenvo, and it caught fire and also had a slow lap time, cause for great outrage from the people at Zenvo, the Danish supercar maker. And then something happened: A lot of people forgot Zenvo existed, because it only pops up every few so often with a “new” Zenvo, which is a variation on the same old Zenvo. It launched the TS1 in 2016, and Zenvo finally said last week that it will be making the last few TS cars. Three TSR-GTs, to be exact. They are already sold, Zenvo says. Sorry, “allocated.” Then Zenvo will be on to something entirely new, or so they say.



The TSR-GT will make 1,360 horsepower, Zenvo says, thanks to an “enhanced” version of its 5.8-liter supercharged V8. The TSR-GT can also run on E85, along with regular gas, because Zenvo says it is concerned about the car’s “longevity in the modern world.” The top speed is limited at 263 mph. Zenvo also made small tweaks everywhere, which obviously was good enough of a pitch to the unnamed buyer or buyers of the TSR-GTs. From Zenvo’s release:

Focusing on downforce and high-speed stability with its new, elongated rear spoiler, Zenvo’s design team has also created a new type of aero wheel disc cover, designed to reduce drag and help enable to the 424 kp/h / 263 mph limited top speed abilities of the TSR-GT. All drag-reducing enhancements are made in pre-preg carbon fibre by Zenvo artisans in Denmark. [...] Meanwhile, the interior has also seen significant changes in comparison to the TSR-S’ cockpit. Replacing the bare carbon fibre, sports-focused implementation, Zenvo’s design team has carefully curated the use of multi-leather applications. Replacing the Alcantara for leather on the dashboard, within the seats and steering wheel, the new TSR-GT will have noise-reducing leather edged velour floor mats on top of the carbon fibre floor panel, too.

To be clear, Zenvo says this TSR is only “possibly” the final act, which I take to mean that if you have a few million and want a TSR-GT, Zenvo will be happy to make one. As for what’s next, Zenvo only says this:

The TSR-GT announcement follows Zenvo’s expansion plans, including a planned launch of an all-new, from-the-ground-up, vehicle in Q3 2023, as well as enhancing the team with a series of high-profile appointments, such as chief commercial officer Jens Sverdrup joining from Czinger Vehicles last year, latterly announced as chairman in Q1 2022.

They say that it’s really hard to make money in the supercar business, and that seems correct, given the sheer number of fallen supercar makers over the years, but on the other hand: Zenvo. Still here, whether you remembered them or not.