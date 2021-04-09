I Am As Surprised As You Are That Zenvo Still Exists

Zenvo, in 2011, looking not dissimilar from how it does in 2021 Photo : Raphael Orlove

Zenvo would like to remind you that it, a supercar company most famous for its car catching on fire on TV, does indeed still operate as a company.

I remember that one of my first assignments at Jalopnik was to get all the way over to the west side of Manhattan to tack myself on to the end of a Fox TV segment about this new $1.8 million Danish supercar, the Zenvo. I ended up tailing the car around M idtown and went on to take a ferry over to New Jersey for a bigger Zenvo shindig. Under color-shifting lights, beside strolling canapés, me n in suits and slicked-back hair promised cars at dealers in no time. That was in 2011.

(Actual Zenvo employees spent most of the night bemoaning that their bespoke twincharged 6.2-liter V8 kept getting confused for an LS-based motor. One guy wished he’d picked a slightly different displacement, if only to stop having to tell people that it wasn’t a small block in there.)

In the intervening years, Zenvo gained fame for its car catching on fire on Top Gear and having a tilting rear wing that doesn’t do anything. I can’t remember if in the course of a move I threw out the business card Zenvo’s CEO gave me or if I held on to it. Did I ditch it thinking that the company had fizzled out, or did I save it as a collector’s item of a supercar startup gone by?

Whatever happened to that card , Zenvo is still alive and kicking, as its corporate Twitter account would like to remind you:

Zenvo has become an interesting car company in this decade-long stasis of developing and developing the same exact machine. The ST1 has grown more powerful, with fancier carbon fiber and hybrid drive. It’s sort of like the supercar version of Faraday Future. In refusing to die, it keeps refining its one product. Maybe 2021 is the year the world is finally ready for it to take off.