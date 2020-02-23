Your Splendid Citroën CX Wallpapers Are Here

Photo : Jure A.

Did the Citroën CX have the same ‘50s style of the DS that preceded it? No, but it didn’t have to. It was a French luxury car with a style all its own. And it’ll look fantastic behind the icons on your various screens.

It’s no secret that I love Citroën, but what you really need to know is that I love the CX. At my last desk job, a CX brochure was the only decoration at my desk, granting a glimmer of Gallic style behind the mountain of redweld folders that stood between me and finally going home.



Looking at the car’s gentle curves, thoughtful polished metal details, and confident yet relaxed stance was calming. I guess that’s alright when you’re just looking at photos, not fixing that super-complex suspension set-up. But trust me, it worked.



This week’s pictures come to us from Jure in Slovenia. You might remember him from the excellent set of Citroën GS wallpapers we put up a few months back.



If you like these shots, have a look at Jure’s Instagram here. And if you like that top shot, the uncropped version is right here.



Weekend Wallpapers are usually featured on Sundays (but not always!). Got one you’d like us to run? Send it to tips@jalopnik.com with the subject “Weekend Wallpaper.” Just make sure you have the rights to use it.