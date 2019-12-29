Your Super Citroën GS Wallpapers Are Here

Photo : Jure A.

We’re about to enter the depths of winter with cold weather ahead and no fun holidays to break it up in sight. That’d be really depressing if we didn’t have some 1970s Citroëns to look at and keep our mind on warmer days.



Photo : Jure A.

This weekend’s wallpapers come to us from Jure in Slovenia. Jure and his friends have taken their Citroën GSes all over Europe and they’ve sent us the photos to prove it. Some of these were taken in Jure’s native Slovenia, but there are photos from Norway, Austria, and Croatia here too.

Photo : Jure A.

The cars that feature are damn nice specimens of one of the final Citroen designs to put the occasionally quixotic engineering ingenuity of the company on full display. Though the cars featured don’t appear to be fitted with it, the GS was designed to use a Wankel rotary engine co-developed with NSU.



Photo : Jure A.

Still, these cars have a striking design derived from the larger CX and they look fantastic in all of these photos. Thanks, Jure, and be sure to share some more with us soon!



Photo : Jure A.

If you’d like a full-resolution of the photo up top, click here. If you’re not satisfied with the photos we’ve included here, a larger gallery with even more shots is available here on Flickr.



Weekend Wallpapers are usually featured on Sundays (but not always!). Got one you’d like us to run? Send it to tips@jalopnik.com with the subject “Weekend Wallpaper.” Just make sure you have the rights to use it.