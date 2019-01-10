Hey, pal. I know we don’t talk much because you’re in the suits-and-hair-gel tier of society while I’ll be stuck in the sweatpants sphere for all of eternity, but I’ve got some bad news that you might want to hear. Ready? Are you sure? OK. I hate to tell you this, but your Lamborghini Aventador has been recalled.



I know, I know, it’s going to take a lot of work and time that you didn’t have to call your assistant and tell them to take care of this for you. I’m sorry. I feel for you. I really do.

Lamborghini filed documents with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration earlier this month for its Aventador S and Aventador S Roadster models form the 2017 through 2019 model years, with the recall including 441 cars. The documents say that affected cars could stall “without warning” under certain driving conditions, described as when the gas pedal is “released in the idle approach to a stop.”

That increases the risk of a crash, but the documents also note that it’s possible to restart the engine after this happens, if it happens in the first place.

The problem stems from engine-management software, which can fail to keep the revs where they should be at idle in order to prevent a stall. That means the fix will be for the software and come free of charge at Lamborghini dealerships, which recall documents say will take about an hour. The company also isn’t aware of any crashes or injuries as a result of the problem, documents said.

Lamborghini plans to notify Aventador owners about the recall by mail from Nov. 20 through Dec. 20—unless, of course, you’re reading about it here first. Then you’d already know. Dealers will get the notification on Nov. 13.

Anyway, apologies for my sweatpants-adorned delivery of this news about your vehicle, as I’m sure it’s hard to hear. The only car owners who should be stalling at or near stoplights are the ones who paid exponentially less for their crapcans than you did for this fine luxury automobile, and for your predicament, I’m deeply sorry. Stay strong out there, OK?