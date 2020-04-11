Drive Free or Die.
Weekend Wallpaper

Your Glowing Acura NSX Wallpaper Is Here

Erin Marquis
Filed to:weekend wallpaper
Illustration for article titled Your Glowing Acura NSX Wallpaper Is Here
Image: Derick Yan
When life gets exhaustingly weird, it helps to turn to the comforting and familiar. We seek anything that feels like a hug for your insides; freshly baked treats, favorite TV shows and favorite cars can give us a warm feeling in our chests. The Acura NSX is such a vehicle and these glowing Weekend Wallpapers are just the thing to hygge up your heart.

Illustration for article titled Your Glowing Acura NSX Wallpaper Is Here

The interesting light in these first few images is really the star of the show. The empty backgrounds are rich with texture, though maybe they make me think a little too much of a post-apocalyptic future. But it’s a post-apocalyptic future where I have an Acura NSX, so how bad can it be?

Illustration for article titled Your Glowing Acura NSX Wallpaper Is Here

I particularly dig the background on this one. Centering the NSX like this with the lights running gives the car real stage presence. Photog Derick Yan says eagle-eyed readers might recognize the barn in the background. Anyone have any ideas?

Illustration for article titled Your Glowing Acura NSX Wallpaper Is Here

Sometimes, simple is best. The light streaking down the body highlights just how sleek the NSX is. There’s nothing like seeing a hero car glorified by a good photographer. This isn’t the first time Derick Yan’s photography has graced our Weekend Wallpaper posts. Check out his gorgeous shots of a Mitsubishi Delica and some extremely patriotic shots of Acura NSXs, including this one.

Illustration for article titled Your Glowing Acura NSX Wallpaper Is Here
Erin Marquis

Managing Editor of Jalopnik.

