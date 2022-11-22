We all wish more cars came with a manual transmission. But, for one reason or another (the fact no one buys them), automakers are hesitant to put them in their vehicles. It means there are only a few dozen manual transmission cars left to buy.

Those are slim pickings, and it’s what inspired yesterday’s question. We wanted to know what cars you wish came with a manual transmission option. For the most part, you folks had some good ideas. Some of you... not so much. S ome of you were just smart asses, and we respect that.

Yeah, we all wish all cars came with a manual option. That would obviously be super cool. Alas, it’ll just never happen.

Anyway, let’s take a look at the cars you wish came with a manual transmission.