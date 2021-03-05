You, The One Flying Spur Owner With The Faulty Fuel Tank. Your Car Has Been Recalled

Photo : Bentley

There have been some strange recalls in automotive history, but among the most rare and head-scratching is the single-car recall. There’s precedent for this: In 2014, Koenigsegg recalled one Agera — the only one in the United States — for a hiccup related to its tire pressure monitoring software. Now we can add Bentley to this exclusive list of exclusive recalls.



Late last month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published the recall of one (1) Bentley Flying Spur manufactured in August 2020. The culprit: a poorly-welded fuel tank. Not poorly welded by Bentley, mind, but rather Magna Steyr, which produces the part for the luxury British automaker. A failed weld in a fuel tank means a possible fuel leak — which means you gotta stop for more fuel! Oh, and it’s a fire risk.

According to the recall report, Magna Steyr noticed the issue and got in touch with Bentley in January, five months after the car rolled out of the factory. Magna Steyr evidently detected some flaw in its production process, then narrowed down cars affected to find but a single vehicle:

Supplier production records were analyzed to identify potentially affected fuel tanks. Only one affected fuel tank was shipped to Bentley Motors. Using vehicle production records, the affected vehicle has been identified.

Reading this, I have to wonder if any more “potentially affected fuel tanks” were shipped to other carmakers, where they would have wound up in — I assume — a great many more cars.

Of course, the fuel tank in the relevant Flying Spur will be replaced at no cost to the customer. And if you scroll to the bottom of the report, you’ll even find out when the dealer was notified (today) and when it plans to notify the lucky fella (in a week). I’m amused thinking about the all the owners of 2020-built Flying Spurs reading this right now, wondering if they’re going to get the fateful call on March 12. If one of you does, you’re obligated to let me know.

This is my second-favorite strange recall-related story in just a month, since Subaru pinned the recall of 383 Imprezas and Outbacks built with an “improper torque wrench technique” on a single factory worker. Poor soul.