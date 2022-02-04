You really biffed this one up . You could have had your very own FBI mobile command center, but you missed it! It was taken away from you for just $58,100. Who knows when the next one will come up for sale.

Here’s what you missed out on.

GSA Auctions sold a former FBI mobile command center from the bureau’s Seattle office, and baby it is huge: 42 feet long and has a gross weight of 54,000 pounds to be exact. The possibilities are endless for what you can do with it. It’s got storage for days on the outside that you can fill with whatever you want.

It gets even better inside. The listing touts an “open floor plan.” It also comes with three desks and a few stacks of chairs, so you can do business and business- related things. The command center even has slide outs on each side to make it roomier on the inside.

To be honest, it’s a great place to start for an RV conversion. That is, if you feel regular RVs aren’t menacing enough. It could also be a great bug-out vehicle if you’re weird and into that sort of thing.

One letdown is it doesn’t have a bathroom or plumbing of any kind, so you’ll have to get that fitted. It also doesn’t have a passthrough from the driver’s compartment to the rest of the vehicle. However, there is a sleeping cabin up there, so you can stick the friend you don’t like in the front. Again, you didn’t have to make this an RV, but what the hell else are you going to do with it?



So, how about specs? The command center is built on a 2005 Freightliner Argosy semi-truck. It has just over 75,000 miles, which means it’s barely broken in. Power comes from a beefy 14-liter Detroit Diesel Series 60 I6 engine. Power gets to the ground through an Eaton-Fuller semi-manual transmission with a 6X4 drivetrain. That means it has the same amount of wheels as this longboi.

Unfortunately, the command center does have a few issues you would have to sort out. The listing says the truck is operable, but may need some repairs. The transmission slips and doesn’t always go into drive, and y ou need to shove in the clutch. On top of that, the Viper Alarm System (remember those) key fob has a dead battery.

Of course none of this matters to you, because you didn’t buy the truck. And, that’s a damn shame.