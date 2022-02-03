There’s a lot for sale on the internet – including millions of cars, trucks and SUVs. However, there is only one double-dually, twin-turbo, 1,400 HP Chevy Silverado with the front end of a Cadillac Escalade for sale. Have you ever seen something so beautifully distasteful it’s come all the way back around to being cool? Of course you haven’t. That is, until now.

Advertisement

Listed for sale by Gateway Classic Cars, this 2004 Chevrolet Silverado has everything you could need – in a Stefon on SNL’s Weekend Update kind of way. This ode to automotive insanity started life as a dedicated Bonneville car hauler for intake manufacture Spectre. At some point though, something went very wrong – or right depending on how you view life.

The truck got a front-end swap from a Cadillac Escalade, an interior filled to the brim with fine leathers (okay maybe not on the door) and Kenwood audio equipment, airbag suspension, 22-inch Brentz wheels and a massive fuckin’ twin-turbo big-block V8.

In a vehicle full of show-stopping focus points, that gasser V8 could be the biggest one. It started out as a 500 cubic-inch (8.2 liter) big block that was then punched out to 529 cubic inches (8.7 liters). That clearly wasn’t enough, so the builder then added a pair of Garrett turbochargers. That brought estimated power to a healthy 1,425 HP and 1,671 lb-ft of torque.

Power gets to the ground through a heavy duty Allison five-speed automatic transmission to a pair of rear axles – both of which are duallys. That – for those keeping score at home – makes a goddamn double dually. Getting those eight wheels to fit took some doing. It required a custom frame, elongated fender flares as well as expanding the wheel wells.

This is the automotive embodiment of a looooongboi.

Advertisement

I truly have no idea if power also goes to the front wheels, but does it even matter? You are certifiable if you’re taking this monster out in anything other than dry, calm weather.



But who is this thing for? Surely the person who would want something like this is too insane to have $65,000 lying around. That is unless they live in Texas or Florida. Those two states are the only place where something like this could not only survive, but thrive.

Advertisement

It’s a truck for the type of person who really wishes they were wealthy while George W. Bush was president, and now they are. It’s a truck for the type of person that has one alimony and two child support payments a month. It’s a truck for the type of person who sees a TRX or Raptor and says some sort of slur because they aren’t anti-social enough.

Advertisement

I don’t know why someone would make something like this, and God probably doesn’t either. He’s not coming back, and it’s all this truck’s fault.

As Steve Buscemi said in Spy Kids 2, “Do you think God stays in Heaven because he too, lives in fear of what he’s created?”

Advertisement

Yes, Steve, yes he does.