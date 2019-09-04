Photo: Patrick George

It’s another sad day for small cars as the Fiat 500 hatchback will end its time here in America. This especially stings because the naughty, noisy 500 Abarth was probably the most fun you can have in a car of that size. However, if we are really honest with ourselves, the real value for these cars were the pre-owned models because you can get a lot of fun for not a lot of money.



While the regular 500s were stylish and fun little cars in their own right, it was the Abarth that was a perennial Jalopnik staff favorite. Under the hood was a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder motor that makes 160 horsepower. While that may not sound like much in an age where some hot hatchbacks are sending over 300 ponies to the wheels, the little Abarth only weighs about 2,400 lbs. It was like driving a go-kart with airbags and a roof.

That, and the sound—somehow this little Fiat was the angriest car this side of a Ferrari. Even if it wasn’t the fastest car around, and it wasn’t, the exhaust note was just endlessly hilarious. It is impossible not to have a fun time in one.

You may have forgotten that the 500 Abarth has been on sale since 2012 and really hasn’t changed much at all in the last seven years. That means it’s a bit silly to spend over around $20,000 or more on a new model when used ones with reasonable miles can be had for about half that price.

Here are some examples with fewer miles than you’d think:

Of course in true Italian fashion, the reliability of these cars is a bit of a gamble. And I would imagine most of them were driven hard. An inspection would be crucial as this car can sting your wallet if you are not careful.

But we often complain about the lack of fun, cheap cars, so a used Abarth could be a great opportunity for thrills—even if it’s just for a short time.