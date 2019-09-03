Image: FCA

The Fiat 500, the teeny city car that never quite looked like it belonged in the sea of crossovers that is the United States, will now no longer be available in North America. Fiat Chrysler is officially ending its tiny offering with the 2019 model year, leaving only three models in its North American lineup.

The North American death of the model includes the two smaller versions of the Fiat 500, the 500 and 500e, according to a statement from FCA. The two other, much larger Fiat 500s, the 500L and the 500X crossover, will live on, as will the Mazda Miata-based Fiat 124 Spider—for the time being, at least.

Reports of the death of the 500 and 500e in North America first came over the weekend, and FCA declined to comment on the reports to Jalopnik on Sunday before confirming the news. FCA said current inventory will last into 2020, if you wanted to put off your city-car splurge until next year for whatever reason.

FCA didn’t say anything about future generations of the car, like its plans for an electric 500 that’s an evolution of the 500e. But the statement was specific that FCA is discontinuing “production of the current-generation Fiat 500 and 500e in North America,” so there may be hope for its return someday.