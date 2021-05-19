You Don't Have To Be Straight, But Your Headlights Should Be

I f you’re experiencing some less than stellar headlight performance, it could be more than just your bulbs. The lighting elements in your headlights obviously play the biggest role in this dynamic duo, but if you’re spending top dollar on new bulbs and seeing poor results, it could be time to adjust the aim of those headlights. Almost all cars have some capacity to adjust the aim of the headlight vertically (some even horizontally), so dust off your owner’s manual or head to your closest internet machine and find what tools you need to adjust your cockeyed lamps. Some cars require a flat or Phillips head screwdriver to turn the adjustment mechanism, but in the case of Jake’s 2004 Acura RSX Type-S, we need an 8 mm socket, socket wrench, and an extension .

Finding the right setting to adjust your headlights can be a challenge if you don’t have a garage—thankfully we do. We live a privileged life, we know. But if you don’t, you can find a flat, level surface where you can point your headlights at a wall or vertical surface from about 25 feet away so you can get a better idea of their orientation. We marked some crucial reference points with tape on the wall to give you a better visual for adjustment. You’ll want to do that too, if your headlights can be adjusted on both axes. After you nail down your alignment, be sure to throw in some new bulbs if you need to, and enjoy the illumination!

