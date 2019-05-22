Truck Yeah The trucks are good!

The entire concept of offering multiple trim levels for a vehicle is so consumers have choice over what they can buy for the money they have, which is why it’s a smart move that GM is making its 6.2-liter V8 engine available on three more Chevy Silverado trims. That also makes it a little cheaper to get the big V8.

The L87 6.2-liter V8 is the top shelf option for Chevy’s pickups, offering 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, or 435 hp and 469 lb-ft of torque if you go for the optional Performance Upgrade Package that adds a cat-back exhaust and a different air intake.

Previously, the 6.2-liter was limited to only the LTZ and High Country trim levels of the Silverado, which are the two most expensive trims in the lineup. It’s now been expanded as an option on the LT Trail Boss, Custom Trail Boss and RST trim levels as well, which now covers over half of the trim lineup. All trims paired with the 6.2-liter come with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

On the two Trail Boss trims, the 6.2-liter option also gets a two-inch lift and Z71 off-road package, including skid plates, a locking rear differential, 18-inch wheels, Duratrac off-road tires, and Rancho off-road shocks.

Chevy also claims the addition of the 6.2-liter to the Custom Trail Boss trim makes it the most affordable light-duty pickup with over 400 hp, which starts at $43,865 including destination fees. Though, you can get pretty close for $10,000 less if you just want a base F-150 with the 5.0 liter V8, at 395 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque.

Finally, the 6.2-liter can be equipped on the Silverado RST equipped with four-wheel drive, and it boosts the pickup’s maximum tow capacity to 13,400 pounds, “when properly equipped,” the press release mysteriously adds.

There’s a bunch of stuff though, that’s still news about the 2020 Chevy trucks that’s not V8-related. I’ll fill you in anyway.

Starting for the 2020 model year, the LT, RST, LTZ and High Country trims will be available to option an all-new 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel engine, good for 277 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. Peak torque arrives at 1,500 rpm and is sustained up to 3,000 rpm.

The 2020 Silverado Custom will get the option of the 2.7-liter turbocharged engine with 310 hp and 348 lb-ft of torque paired with an 8-speed automatic.

2020 Silverado models will also get the towing technology previously reserved for the Silverado HD, including a transparent trailer feature that uses the tailgate camera and an accessory camera mounted on the rear of the trailer to help see what’s behind it. The new model year also gets a camera-assisted adaptive cruise control feature that monitors the road ahead of the truck, available on the LT, LTZ and High Country trims.

But anyway, all I hear is more displacement and more V8s on more pickups, and that’s a good thing to hear.