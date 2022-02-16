Uber will disclose rider ratings in detail starting Wednesday and let its users see how many stars drivers have given them after a ride. Yes, your Uber driver is judging you, and now you can see a breakdown of your average rating. There’s always been a rating in the app that applies to both Uber drivers and riders, and the ratings have become something of a point of pride and derision, too — the specifics have just been invisible to riders before.



The ratings keep track of the quality of service to make drivers accountable, but it’s a two-way street. Uber riders are just strangers who need a ride, after all; even if the rides aren’t free, paying money shouldn’t give someone free reign to be a jerk. Drivers can rate riders based on cleanliness, safety and courtesy.

That means things like making sure you’re ready when a driver pulls up, putting on your seatbelt without being prompted or not leaving behind a mess in the car. Or saying sorry when you inevitably slam the door — which I’ve done way too often and is a commonly cited complaint. All of these things go into your rating, which drivers can see to gauge what kind of a rider you are.

To see your rating breakdown you’ll have to go to the new “Privacy Center,” so open the Uber app and follow these steps:

Tap your user avatar (Top Right)

Tap Settings

Tap Privacy

Tap Privacy Center

Scroll to the “Your data and privacy at Uber” section

Tap “ See Summary ”

” Scroll to “Ratings” and tap “View my ratings”

When you have your rating, take a screenshot so you can brag to all your buddies about your many five-star ratings. Or, make a note of your one-star ratings and sulk in the certainty that you haven’t always been the best passenger. Use this to grow into a better backseat human being.

Uber says the new privacy features also give details into past trip information and payments. You can also see how long you’ve been using the app, and how many trips you’ve logged in total. I was proud of my perfect rating until I read the low number of trips to my name. Something like 34 trips in six years.



Besides the rating details, Uber also disclosed a list of the highest and lowest rated cities in the U.S., according to the Verge.

The “Top Ten highest average rider ratings” are found in the following cities:

San Antonio St. Louis Nashville Salt Lake City Kansas City Sacramento Tampa Bay Charlotte Las Vegas Portland

And the “Top Ten lowest average rider ratings” are from the following:

New York City Seattle Washington, DC Boston Minneapolis - St. Paul San Francisco Philadelphia Los Angeles Baltimore-Maryland Chicago

Look at that. We made it San Antonio! I think it’s the Riverwalk, because it puts people in a good mood. But NYC, y’all gotta stop slamming those car doors.

